Tokyo's new Toyosu market opens to public

TOKYO (WASHINGTON POST) - Many visitors, including families, gathered on Saturday (Oct 13) at Toyosu market in Koto Ward, Tokyo, as the new facility opened to the public.

The market is designed to welcome and entertain visitors with courses that allow people to look around the market, such as by watching an auction from behind a glass window up on an observation deck.

It replaces the famous Tsukiji market, which closed its doors last week after being a mainstay in the capital for 83 years.

They can also take pictures with a so-called turret truck, a type of electric transport vehicle.

While visitors were only allowed to enter the premises at 10am - after the day's auction was finished - they seemed to enjoy walking around the new market, including looking at the auction site.

A 40-year-old company employee from Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, said, "I'll come back at an earlier time of the morning to feel the energetic atmosphere of the market."

From Monday onward, the market will be open to the public from 5am to 5pm. Reservations are not required to visit and it is closed on Sundays.

Guided group tours for elementary, junior high and high school students will begin on Jan 15.