Tokyo's new coronavirus cases top 300 for second straight day

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - New coronavirus cases in Tokyo topped 300 for the second straight day on Saturday (Aug 15), according to government data.

The city's new infections totalled 385, down slightly from 389 on Friday.

Patients in their 20s were the biggest group, accounting for 120 new cases, followed by 84 people in their 30s.

Saturday's figure brings the total number of infected people in Tokyo to 17,454, of which 23 are in critical condition.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will keep in place its highest alert for the spread of the coronavirus, as infections are spreading for all age groups, the city's virus monitoring panel members said at a Thursday meeting.

Governor Yuriko Koike said the current situation doesn't call for an emergency declaration in the capital.

Japan is nearing the end of its week-long Obon holiday, one of the busiest travel seasons.

Tokyoites typically use their time off to leave the city and visit family in rural areas, though this year they got conflicting messages on whether to stay put.

While Ms Koike urged citizens to stay home, the national government pointedly refrained from calling for curbs on travel.

The total number of cases in Japan reached 53,818 on Saturday, while the number of deaths is at 1,080.