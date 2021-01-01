Tokyo's daily infections top 1,300 for first time

TOKYO • New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record high of more than 1,300 yesterday, raising fears of an explosion in cases, local media reported.

New Year's Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country battles a third wave of the pandemic.

Scores of flights were also cancelled as heavy snowfall hit several areas of Japan yesterday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged people to celebrate New Year quietly, and avoid non-essential outings, amid the twin crises.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways cancelled or planned to cancel some 140 flights, public broadcaster NHK reported, adding that a bullet train had suspended services in some parts of the northern Yamagata prefecture.

A 70-year-old man died in the northern Iwate prefecture after he reportedly fell into a river while trying to clear snow with a shovel loader machine, NHK said.

Japan has been battling a third wave of Covid-19 infections in recent weeks.

On Monday, the country started barring the entry of non-resident foreign nationals after detecting variants of the virus from Britain and South Africa.

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday that the government may have to consider declaring a state of emergency if the number of Covid-19 cases grows.

Japan's Imperial Household Agency has cancelled an annual New Year's event set for tomorrow at which Emperor Naruhito and other imperial family members greet well-wishers.

People have been asked to stagger visits to shrines, traditionally popular destinations over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

In Tokyo, where Governor Yuriko Koike has warned of a potential explosion in Covid-19 cases amid record daily increases, extra train services will be suspended until today.

"I want to emphasise again that there is no New Year holidays for the coronavirus. I urge people to spend quiet holidays staying at home with families," Ms Koike told reporters yesterday.

Prime Minister Suga was to meet ministers, including Health Minister Norihisa Tamura and Economy Minister Nishimura, later yesterday, local media said.

About 3,400 people have died in Japan from about 231,000 coronavirus cases so far.

REUTERS