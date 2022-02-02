Tokyo's daily Covid-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time

Tokyo reported 21,576 new cases on Feb 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Tokyo's new Covid-19 cases exceeded 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday (Feb 2), dimming hopes that an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections in Japan is peaking out.

Nationwide cases reached a record 91,760, while 18 prefectures recorded all-time highs, according to a tally by online news service JX Press.

Tokyo reported 21,576 new cases, exceeding the previous record of 17,631 in Japan's capital on Friday.

The closely watched usage rate of hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients edged up to 51.4 per cent.

Officials previously said that a state of emergency would be needed if the rate reached 50 per cent, but now say the decision will depend on the number of serious cases and other factors.

The capital and most of Japan are now under curbs to contain spread of the virus, with the latest wave of infections fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The western prefecture of Osaka reported 11,171 new infections, down from a record 11,881 on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday the government is not planning to declare a state of emergency but remains vigilant.

