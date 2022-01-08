Tokyo's daily Covid-19 cases likely to rise the most since Sept 11: Report

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital of Tokyo are likely to rise above 1,200 on Saturday (Jan 8), the highest since Sept 11, TBS television said, citing unidentified officials.

Covid-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host US military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.

The measures, which may include shortening the opening hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect on Sunday.

At a video meeting on Friday, defence and foreign ministers from the two sides agreed on "sharing timely information on incidents and accident" to combat Covid-19, they said in a statement.

A State Department spokesman, who asked not to be named, earlier said that preventing the spread of Covid-19 is a top priority for the United States and key to alliance readiness.