Tokyo tightens security for Abe's state funeral as protests continue

TOKYO - Japan's state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday is under the spotlight as the authorities seek to avoid the kind of security blunders exposed in his assassination in July.

With scores of foreign VIPs among those attending the funeral at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan, they do not appear to be taking any chances.

The Japanese authorities - as well as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida - have acknowledged that security flaws contributed to Mr Abe's death.

Mr Abe, the longest-serving leader in modern Japan, was fatally shot at close range during a campaign rally on July 8.

Around 700 foreign guests, including some 50 current or former leaders, will be flying in for the event.

VIPs include Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and European Council president Charles Michel.

Japan is implementing maximum-scale security, as tens of thousands of police officers, including about 2,500 brought to the capital from across Japan, are being deployed to boost security in Tokyo, the local media reported.

The ceremony has also become a flashpoint for public anger over political scandal and deepened opposition to successor Kishida.

The government plans to spend 1.65 billion yen (S$16.5 million) on the funeral, including 800 million yen on security and 600 million yen to host foreign delegations.

The high cost has partly fuelled a public backlash against the taxpayer-funded funeral at a time of economic hardship for many.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered near Tokyo's bustling Shinjuku station with placards and loudspeakers to protest against the state funeral, ABC News reported.

"In these tough times, there is no need for taxpayer money to finance this. Most of us are having a tough enough time supporting our families as it is," Mr Yosuke Takagi, 35, a sanitation worker living in Tokyo, told ABC news.