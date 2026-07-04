Tokyo tightens screws on home-sharing facilities for tourists amid complaints

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

People taking a break on a rainy day in the shopping street of Sensoji Temple, a popular tourist location, in Tokyo's Asakusa district.

TOKYO – Faced with complaints about noise, garbage and other nuisances, municipalities in Tokyo are ramping up inspections of “minpaku” private lodging facilities and imposing restrictions as the number of such properties rises.

The local authorities in the Japanese capital are zeroing in on unregistered providers of such lodging services, with some municipalities using ordinances to mitigate the negative impact on residential neighbourhoods.

Owners are permitted by law to rent out vacant homes or rooms to tourists for up to 180 days per year. The number of properties used as “minpaku” facilities stood at 31,000 as of May 2025 before rising to over 40,000 a year later, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

The national government is shifting away from its previous stance of promoting private lodging, with the agency notifying local governments in June that they can use local ordinances to ban such services if they harm the living environment of local people.

In Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, which has the largest number of registered facilities, officials conducted inspections of properties on a June weekday when such services are not permitted, with services mostly restricted to weekends.

But at one location, they found travellers from countries such as Italy and Egypt. Officials asked them how long they had been staying and gave them flyers against littering and street drinking.

The day’s inspection also found facilities that did not display proper signs or that were suspected of doing business without approval from the ward.

The ward received 1,334 complaints about home rentals in fiscal 2025, a roughly 1.7-fold increase from a year ago. It issued its first business cessation order to a minpaku provider in December.

Shinjuku is not alone. Toshima Ward, home to the Ikebukuro district known for its subculture, revised its ordinance to limit the maximum 180-day business operation cap to 120 days.

In a related move, a revised ordinance took effect in July, banning the launch of private lodging services near schools or in densely populated areas in Chiyoda Ward, unless their owners reside in the facilities.

Starting April 2027, staying at minpaku facilities will be subject to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s lodging tax.

Osaka in western Japan is another municipality whose promotion of private lodging under the push by the central government apparently backfired, with a flood of complaints about noise and garbage.

Toru Azuma, a professor at Rikkyo University in Tokyo, stressed that municipalities should consider their capacity to impose checks on minpaku providers, but he struck a cautious note about strengthening regulations across the board. KYODO NEWS