Tokyo swelters in worst June heatwave since 1875

TOKYO • Japan baked under scorching temperatures for a fourth successive day yesterday, as the capital's heat broke nearly 150-year-old records for June and the authorities warned power supply remained tight enough to raise the spectre of cuts.

The heatwave comes less than two weeks before a national election in which prices, including the cost of electricity, are among key issues picked by voters in opinion polls that show the government's approval rating slipping - with politicians including Tokyo's governor urging power price cuts.

Temperatures in the capital hit 35.1 deg C by 1pm local time yesterday, after three successive days of temperatures topping 35 deg C - the worst streak of hot weather in June since records began in 1875.

And the heatwave is not about to break: The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast highs of 36 deg C for Tokyo tomorrow and 35 deg C on Friday.

With heatstroke alerts issued in some areas of the country for yesterday, cases of hospitalisation rose, with emergency services saying 76 people were taken to hospital in Tokyo.

Many in the capital and elsewhere continue to flout government advice to reduce heatstroke risks by not wearing face masks outdoors - a legacy of more than two years of widespread mask-wearing in public settings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're telling people that when they're outside, can take sufficient distance and aren't talking, they should take off their masks," Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told a news conference.

For a second day, the authorities asked consumers in the Tokyo area to conserve electricity to avoid a looming power cut - but in moderation.

"Apparently there are some elderly people who have turned off their air-conditioners because we are asking people to save energy, but please - it's this hot - don't hesitate about cooling off," Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

The reserve ratio for Tokyo during the evening yesterday was expected to fall below 5 per cent as of Monday evening, close to the minimum of 3 per cent that ensures stable supply, in Tokyo and eight surrounding prefectures. Reserve capacity below 3 per cent risks power shortages and blackouts.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said predictions had improved slightly, but still called for consumers to be economical with power use. It warned that supplies would still be tight today.

