Tokyo residents fume over subsidy snub as cases soar

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is facing potentially damaging blowback after excluding Tokyo residents from a multibillion-dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism, even as the capital reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Tokyo residents are excluded from travel subsidy under the campaign for domestic trips because of a resurgence of cases there.

The subsidy, which kicks in next Wednesday, will also not be available for anybody travelling to Tokyo.

The city reported 293 new cases yesterday, a second straight day of record-high number s after reporting 286 cases on Thursday.

"What makes you think that business trips or commuting won't spread the coronavirus? Do you think it's fair to exclude Tokyoites from a campaign that's using taxpayers' money?" said opposition lawmaker Ren Ho yesterday morning in a tweet addressed to Mr Abe. The hashtag #TokyoExcluded was trending on Twitter yesterday, amassing almost 100,000 tweets.

Japan has reported a total of around 23,000 cases, including nearly 1,000 deaths.

Besides Tokyo, other prefectures across the country have also been reporting infection surges since the lifting of the state of emergency in May.

