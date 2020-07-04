Tokyo reports over 100 new coronavirus infections for a third day, NHK says

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Tokyo confirmed about 130 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday (July 4), a third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of the virus in the capital's nightspots.

Tokyo on Friday reported 124 new cases, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among night life workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts.

Japan's infection rates remain far below that in many other countries but the rising number of cases and the possibility of renewed restrictions have put the authorities and businesses on edge.

