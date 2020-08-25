Tokyo reports 95 new cases, smallest hike since July 8

TOKYO • The Tokyo metropolitan government yesterday confirmed 95 new daily cases of Covid-19, with the figure dropping to the lowest count since July 8.

The latest figure compares with 212 new infections reported on Sunday and 256 additional cases reported in the capital last Saturday.

Yesterday's figure for Tokyo marked the first time since July 8, when 75 cases were confirmed, that the number of daily infections has remained below the 100-mark.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said the capital's cumulative total now stands at 19,428, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

The nation's total caseload since the outbreak began has surpassed 61,700 infections.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has continued to urge residents to refrain from travelling outside the prefecture, as well as to avoid dining out in groups, even small gatherings held in close proximity with others, in a bid to curb the virus' spread.

Establishments serving alcohol, such as restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours, have been requested to shorten their opening hours until the end of this month.

They have been asked to shut their doors at 10pm to limit the number of patrons drinking into the night as another means to try and limit the virus' spread as people's inhibitions tend to lower once intoxicated, including mask wearing and maintaining social distancing.

The metropolitan government has described the situation in the capital of 14 million as "extremely severe" and has said that "utmost caution is still required" while maintaining its alert level at the highest on its four-tier scale - meaning "infections are spreading".

XINHUA