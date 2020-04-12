Tokyo reports 166 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Tokyo reported an additional 166 coronavirus cases on Sunday (April 12), bringing the total in the city to 2,068.

Governor Yuriko Koike announced the daily increase in an online briefing. New infections eased from a single-day record gain of 197 the previous day.

Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Sunday urged residents to further limit contact with other people and warned it could take as long as three months to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus unless social distancing is followed more strictly, according to Nikkei.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long emergency last Tuesday in Tokyo and six other prefectures, representing about half of Japan's economy.

