Japan busted its record for daily new Covid-19 cases again yesterday, led by soaring infections in Tokyo. The surging cases forced its government to raise its alert over a healthcare breakdown to the most serious tier on a four-point scale since the pandemic began.
Covid-19
Tokyo raises alert level
- Published32 min ago
