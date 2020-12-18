Covid-19

Tokyo raises alert level

  • Published
    32 min ago

Japan busted its record for daily new Covid-19 cases again yesterday, led by soaring infections in Tokyo. The surging cases forced its government to raise its alert over a healthcare breakdown to the most serious tier on a four-point scale since the pandemic began.

