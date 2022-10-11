Tokyo opens same-sex partnership system for applications

TOKYO - A system to register same-sex partnerships opened for applications in Tokyo on Tuesday, in a symbolic step forward for a country that has fallen behind its peers on embracing diversity.

The system does not offer the legal benefits of marriage for same-sex couples, but has been welcomed by LGBTQ rights groups as a small step forward.

Japan is the only Group of Seven major democracy not to allow either same-sex marriage or civil unions, despite polls showing that the public is largely in favour of the change.

"The introduction of the system in Tokyo is extremely positive," said LGBTQ rights activist Soshi Matsuoka. "But partnership is not enough. We basically want legal marriage."

With its own population ageing and rapidly shrinking, the lack of such provisions could damage Japan's ability to compete for talent against the dozens of countries that have legalised marriage equality, industry bodies have warned.

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the leader of the conservative ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has urged caution on the issue.

Tokyo is influential

The system is open to couples of whom at least one partner lives, works or studies in Tokyo, and where both are at least 18 and are not already married or in a partnership.

Applications are to be made online, and certification will be available from Nov 1, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government website.

"What I've wanted for so long now feels real and I'm happy," Ms Soyoka Yamamoto, 37, told reporters, tearing up after she and Yoriko, her partner of 11 years, submitted their applications online at a news conference in central Tokyo. "We can now be recognised by society as a couple."

The two planned a family celebration later, she said.

Registered couples would be entitled to apply together for local government services, such as public housing in the capital.