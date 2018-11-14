Tokyo Olympics organisers deny using illegally sourced timber

The organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have vehemently denied an accusation by an environmental group that several of the new Games venues are being built with wood purportedly obtained through illegal logging.

The US-based Rainforest Action Network (RAN) said on Monday the use of wood from Malaysia and Indonesia to build the venues "flies in the face" of Tokyo's commitment to realise the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

"Unfortunately, Tokyo 2020's substantial procurement of unsustainable tropical timber has already undermined this pledge," the group said in a scathing, 12-page report titled Broken Promises. This is due to the "illegal logging, human rights abuses and high deforestation rates that have been widely documented in both the Malaysian and Indonesian forestry sectors and given what is known of Tokyo 2020's plywood suppliers".

But Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told The Straits Times: "All timber currently used in construction for the Tokyo 2020 Games has complied with its sustainable sourcing code for timber."

This code, which includes feedback from various stakeholders, including experts in human rights and the environment, was drafted to ensure the sustainability of all procured timber in the construction work for the 2020 Games.

Nonetheless, Mr Takaya added that Tokyo, since July, has been holding discussions on whether to further enhance the code.

The RAN report accuses Tokyo of going against its own pledge to use timber "harvested through logging activity that is considerate toward the conservation of the ecosystem".

The Games is already plagued by controversy over delays and mounting cost overruns.

Last month's relocation of the 83-year-old Tsukiji fish market to Toyosu to make way for a road to improve access from central Tokyo to the Tokyo Bay area, where some Games facilities are located, came two years later than scheduled over pollution concerns at the new site.

Last month , the Board of Audit estimated that total spending for the event will reach at least US$25 billion (S$34.6 billion) - more than four times the original budget.

Japan is the world's largest consumer of tropical plywood, mainly from Malaysia and Indonesia, and this is the second time RAN has questioned the Tokyo Olympics over its wood-sourcing practices.

In April last year, the group was one of seven environmental organisations that urged Tokyo to stop using cheap timber at the new National Stadium, a wooden latticed centrepiece designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma.

It said some of the timber had come from Malaysian logging giant Shin Yang, which has been accused of deforestation and human rights violations. The Games' organisers had, at the time, confirmed the use of Shin Yang timber but stressed that the wood met certification standards set out in its code.

RAN said on Monday the practice has continued despite the initial report, noting that at least 134,400 sheets of tropical plywood from Malaysia and Indonesia were used as the concrete framework for new Olympic venues as of May.

For instance, wood from Shin Yang, which has denied the allegation, was found at the Olympic Village site in December, RAN said.

It added that tropical plywood from Korindo - an Indonesian company accused of illegal logging and human rights abuses, as well as using fire to clear land that contributed significantly to the haze that affected Singapore in 2015 - has been used to build Ariake Arena, the volleyball venue in the Tokyo Bay area.

Citing photographic evidence and company supply chain data, RAN said there was a "high risk that wood supplied to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was tainted and illegal".

Japanese timber and building materials trading company Sumitomo Forestry, however, has asserted that it has "only supplied legally sourced timber".

According to RAN, tropical deforestation has picked up pace over the last 10 years despite increasing global attention - and commitment - to climate change.

Last year, 158,000 sq km of tropical forests - 40 per cent of the size of Japan - was lost. This is marginally lower than the record loss in 2016.