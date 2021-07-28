Tokyo logs new peak in cases amid Games, but few involve seniors

Tokyo logged 2,848 Covid-19 cases yesterday - a new peak that surpasses the previous daily record of 2,520 on Jan 7.

But only 78 infections - or 2.74 per cent of the total - were senior citizens aged 65 and above, which the government is citing as proof that vaccinations work.

Nationwide, 84.6 per cent of the elderly have had their first dose in the two-shot vaccine regimen, while 68.2 per cent are fully inoculated, Cabinet Office data shows.

The low proportion of cases among the elderly has been consistent throughout the recent spike, prompting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to call for more youth to be vaccinated to reduce infection risks.

Still, the current surge has come despite Tokyo having been placed under a state of emergency since July 12, with the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games being held without live spectators in the stands.

Mr Suga yesterday repeated his calls - which are increasingly falling on deaf ears - for the public to avoid non-essential outings. He also said there was "no chance" of the Games being scrapped at this stage despite the spike.

Ms Koike said that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government was asking hospitals to prepare more beds for Covid-19 patients.

TBS News reported that Tokyo hopes to raise the number of hospital beds to 6,406 by next month, from the current 5,967. As at yesterday, 2,864 beds were occupied, with 82 patients in severe condition in Tokyo.

TBS also cited a notice to medical institutions which said that hospitals would be requested to delay non-essential surgery and scale down other treatments.

The spike shows the difficulty the authorities face in getting the public to treat Covid-19 more seriously, amid widespread fatigue from emergency curbs, compounded by a sense that the Olympics are getting "special treatment".

Dr Koji Wada, who sits on the Health Ministry's Covid-19 advisory board, was cited by The Japan Times as saying the risks of infection are greater now than at any point since the pandemic's start.

The public health professor at the International University of Health and Welfare said: "And yet, people are going out, shopping and meeting friends as if the city isn't under a state of emergency."

He added: "Public officials in Tokyo and throughout the country need to speak more clearly, but the message isn't getting across because of the Olympics."

Yesterday marked the eighth straight day that Tokyo has logged more than 1,000 cases. The seven-day case average is now up 49.4 per cent from a week ago.

The tally is also more than double that of the 1,387 infections the previous Tuesday. Japan's media tends to use week-on-week rather than day-on-day comparisons given delays in case reporting, while fewer tests tend to be conducted on weekends.

The Covid-19 surge is also evident elsewhere, including in Okinawa and Osaka.