Tokyo infections nearly beyond containment, says expert panel

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is fighting an uphill battle to win the public's compliance with Covid-19 measures, even as an expert panel said yesterday that the spiralling infections in Tokyo were nearly beyond containment.

"Infections are rampant to the point of being uncontrollable," said Dr Norio Ohmagari, who advises the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. "Public health is in a serious state of dysfunction."

Dr Shigeru Omi, who heads the central government's panel of experts, said foot traffic in Tokyo must be cut by half, as he described the medical crisis as one of "natural disaster proportions".

Yesterday marked a month since an emergency was enacted on July 12 in Tokyo. But the situation is nowhere close to improving: The seven-day rolling case average has instead soared by five times.

Tokyo added 4,989 infections yesterday - its second-highest figure - as the number of patients in serious condition rose to a new peak of 218.

Yet, the Covid-19 woes in Tokyo are just the tip of the iceberg for Mr Suga, who needs to dig deep to regain public trust and find the political will to acknowledge expert opinion and impose potentially unpopular measures.

Records are falling like dominoes across Japan, which reset its day-old Covid-19 high with 18,889 infections yesterday, according to a tally by broadcaster NHK. Twenty out of the 47 prefectures hit new one-day peaks, while 1,404 patients were in severe condition.

Okinawa called for back-up from military nurses yesterday as it set a fresh one-day record of 732 cases. Its 255 cases per 100,000 residents in the past week make it by far the worst hit in Japan, surpassing Tokyo's 198 cases per 100,000.

Mr Suga's challenges may be exemplified by a viral social media post that mocked the government's efforts by replacing the word "Olympics" with "homecoming" in official quotes it had previously made about the Games.

One such statement said: "Cancellation is not an option. We will aim to achieve a 'safe and secure' homecoming with the strongest sense of vigilance."

Japan marks the Bon festival this weekend, a peak travel period with millions criss-crossing the country to pay respects at ancestral graves, though the public has been urged to refrain from travelling.

They have also repeatedly been asked to avoid "non-essential, non-urgent" outings. But the plea rang hollow after International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach was photographed strolling down the Ginza shopping district on Monday.

Mr Suga's government has refused to give credence to expert views blaming the Olympics for blunting the public's sense of crisis, nor acknowledge opinions that repeated emergency declarations have lost their edge.

While the Olympic bubble held up due to a rigorous testing and ring-fencing regime, such tests are still not freely nor easily available to the public.

Dr Omi, noting that clusters have emerged in places well beyond the government's hitherto policy focus on the food and beverage sector, called on the government again to expand Covid-19 testing.

He added that the state of emergency - now in effect in six areas, including Tokyo and Okinawa - must be extended beyond its expiry on Aug 31 and expanded to more areas to jolt the public into crisis mode.