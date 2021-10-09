Tokyo hit by 5.9 quake, biggest jolt since 2011

TOKYO • A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Tokyo late on Thursday, rattling parts of the capital in the strongest jolt since the March 2011 disaster.

Few train services remained disrupted the next morning, while some injuries were reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which revised the magnitude from 6.1, said Thursday's temblor had a depth of 75km and struck the north-western part of Chiba prefecture at around 10.41pm local time.

While most transport services were restored, some experienced significant delays during the morning rush hour.

More than 30 people were injured, according to the fire and disaster management agency. Most of the injuries were minor.

Fuji Oil was among companies that were disrupted by the quake. It said an oil refinery processing unit had been suspended after a fire, which has now been extinguished.

While earthquakes are frequent in Japan, temblors as strong as Thursday's are rare in the capital.

The intensity of the shaking registered as an upper 5 on Japan's shindo scale of 7 in parts of Tokyo, as strong as those felt after the March 2011 earthquake of magnitude 9 off the country's north-east in Fukushima.

That quake killed seven people in the capital among the more than 15,000 deaths it caused across Japan, and stranded millions of commuters.

Television and social media on Thursday showed water spilling onto roads from manholes and train stations left without power.

Subway, overground and bullet train services were temporarily suspended, and Haneda airport briefly shut its runways for safety checks.

Government simulations predict a 70 per cent chance of an earthquake striking directly underneath Tokyo in the next 30 years.

The simulations forecast as many as 23,000 deaths, depending on when the earthquake might strike.

No abnormalities were reported at any nuclear facilities, the government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, said at a press briefing.

No major power equipment was affected by the quake, but about 250 buildings were briefly left without power in Tokyo, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who came into power just this week, said in his first emergency briefing that he had ordered checks on the situation. The JMA said aftershocks could occur for up to a week.

