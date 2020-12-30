Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in Covid-19 cases

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face an "explosion" of Covid-19 cases, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday (Dec 30) ahead of the New Year's holiday.

"Please emphasise life over fun," she told a news conference, calling on people to stay at home as much as possible over the holiday, one of Japan's longest, in which people hold parties, gather in their homes and return to their home towns from the capital.

