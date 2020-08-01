Tokyo faces state of emergency if situation worsens

The number of daily new infections in Japan hit a new record on July 30, 2020.
The number of daily new infections in Japan hit a new record on July 30, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

TOKYO • Tokyo could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital deteriorates further, its governor has warned, as debate deepened over how to respond to record increases in new infections.

Governor Yuriko Koike said Tokyo confirmed 463 new cases yesterday - another single-day record - and implored residents to follow health guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

"If the situation worsens, Tokyo would have to think about issuing its own state of emergency," Ms Koike told a news conference.

"We're entering the summer vacation period when people normally make plans for travel and events but, unfortunately, this summer will be different from a normal year."

Japan confirmed 1,557 new coronavirus infections yesterday, marking the third straight day of record-high new daily cases.

REUTERS

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2020, with the headline 'Tokyo faces state of emergency if situation worsens'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content