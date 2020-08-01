Tokyo faces state of emergency if situation worsens

TOKYO • Tokyo could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital deteriorates further, its governor has warned, as debate deepened over how to respond to record increases in new infections.

Governor Yuriko Koike said Tokyo confirmed 463 new cases yesterday - another single-day record - and implored residents to follow health guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

"If the situation worsens, Tokyo would have to think about issuing its own state of emergency," Ms Koike told a news conference.

"We're entering the summer vacation period when people normally make plans for travel and events but, unfortunately, this summer will be different from a normal year."

Japan confirmed 1,557 new coronavirus infections yesterday, marking the third straight day of record-high new daily cases.

REUTERS