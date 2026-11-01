Tokyo embraces Halloween crowds under tight security by police

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People who are celebrating Halloween Day cross the street at Shibuya Crossing on Oct 31.

TOKYO – People took to the streets and participated in events to celebrate Halloween on Oct 31 in Tokyo, while police officers and local government officials called on the public to abide by the rules and stay safe.

In the north-western area of the Japanese capital, many fans of Japanese anime and manga clad in costumes took part in the Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2026.

Ikebukuro, known as a pop culture and entertainment hub, is one of the bustling districts where the municipal government and local businesses welcome Halloweengoers to boost the local economy.

The cosplay festival, launched in 2014, drew crowds of some 160,000 during the three-day event in 2025.

“We are able to fully celebrate in a safe manner as operation rules are firmly implemented,” said Natsu Iwasaki, 22, from Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, who was donning a costume of a character from the popular anime series Gintama.

“I can see the good influence. I hope people will come back to Ikebukuro after the event,” the chief of a local shopping association said.

Tighter security measures against disruptive celebrations have been introduced in major districts, as larger crowds were expected in 2026 with the event falling on a Saturday.

In some busy districts that have had issues caused by Halloween crowds, municipality officials and police officers were on high alert and strengthened patrols.

The famous Hachiko statue outside Shibuya Station was fenced off with a banner that read: “Goodbye Bad Halloween.”

People strolling the Shibuya Center-Gai shipping street were instructed, both in Japanese and English, not to drink on the street.

The police referred 10 men to prosecutors for allegedly overturning a small truck during a Halloween event in 2018 in Shibuya.

In the Kabukicho entertainment district in Shinjuku Ward, officials were patrolling the area with some holding a sign saying: “No drink on the street.” KYODO NEWS