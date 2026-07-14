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Tokyo Disney Resort to raise maximum entrance fees in October

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The prices for Tokyo Disney Resort will vary by day of the week and time of year, and increases apply on days of high demand, such as public holidays and seasonal events.

The prices vary by day of the week and time of year, and increases apply on days of high demand, such as public holidays and seasonal events.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

  • Tokyo Disney Resort will raise its maximum entrance fees in October, marking the first increase in three years.
  • One-day adult tickets will increase by up to 1,500 yen (S$12) to 12,400 yen.
  • The price hike is due to rising labour and administrative costs; parking fees were also raised in June by 1,000 yen.

AI generated

TOKYO – The operator of Tokyo Disney Resort said on July 14 that it will raise its maximum entrance fees from October, the first price increase in three years.

According to Oriental Land’s price list for the next three months, the price of a one-day adult ticket will rise by up to 1,500 yen (S$12) to be as high as 12,400 yen.

The prices vary by day of the week and time of year, and increases apply on days of high demand, such as public holidays and seasonal events.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Rising labour and administrative costs are becoming a burden.”

Oriental Land introduced dynamic pricing in March 2021. Adult tickets have until now been priced between 7,900 yen and 10,900 yen, but the firm stopped disclosing the full pricing range, suggesting prices could rise further.

In June, the firm raised parking fees at the resort by 1,000 yen, setting the rates at 4,000 yen for standard passenger cars and 6,000 yen for large vehicles. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.