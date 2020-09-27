Tokyo determined to host Olympics next year, Suga tells UN

NEW YORK • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told the UN General Assembly that Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after the Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games were originally scheduled for this summer, but were put off for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government.

"In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic," Mr Suga said on Friday in a recorded message. "I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure," he said in his debut speech to the United Nations as Japan's leader.

Mr Suga became Prime Minister this month after Mr Shinzo Abe stepped down due to poor health.

Tokyo Olympics' organisers on Friday proposed cutting back the number of staff at next year's events and shortening the opening period for training venues, as part of a plan to hold a streamlined event amid the pandemic.

Mr Suga also declared his willingness to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un without preconditions, affirming the policy of his predecessor. Japan would seek to normalise ties with North Korea by resolving nuclear weapons and missile issues, as well as abductions of Japanese citizens, Mr Suga told the General Assembly in remarks that local media said were recorded almost a week earlier.

"Establishing a constructive relationship between Japan and North Korea will not only serve the interests of both sides but will also greatly contribute to regional peace and stability," he said.

While the speech was Mr Suga's first opportunity to lay out a vision for Japan's role in the world after his election, his remarks emphasised continuity.

Mr Suga - a 71-year-old strawberry farmer's son - has less diplomatic experience than Mr Abe, who also publicly offered to meet Mr Kim, with little success.

Mr Suga previously said Japan's alliance with the US would remain the cornerstone of the country's foreign policy, as President Donald Trump's administration clashes with China over trade and security.

Some in Mr Suga's own party are also calling for a harder line with the Chinese government over territorial disputes and the clampdown on Hong Kong. That presents Mr Suga with a problem. Mr Abe mended ties with China, his country's biggest trade partner, only to see his plans to celebrate the improvement with a state visit by President Xi Jinping derailed by the coronavirus.

Mr Suga spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in last Thursday, breaking a nine-month silence between the two countries' leaders amid simmering tension over the legacy of Japan's colonial rule of Korea. Mr Suga told Mr Moon the relationship was in a difficult state, but that it could not be neglected and that the two nations should work together on North Korea.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG