Tokyo court jails US father and son over Ghosn escape

TOKYO • A Tokyo court yesterday doled out the first sentences in Japan related to Carlos Ghosn's arrest and escape, imprisoning US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor for two years and his son Peter for one year and eight months for helping the former Nissan Motor chairman flee to Lebanon in 2019.

"This case enabled Ghosn, a defendant of serious crime, to escape overseas," Chief Judge Hideo Nirei said while explaining the judgment. "One year and a half has passed, but there is no prospect of the trial being held."

Wearing dark suits and flanked by four guards, the two remained silent during their 20-minute appearance at the Tokyo District Court. Judge Nirei said the elder Taylor played a "leading role" in the escape by escorting Ghosn onto the jet, while his son had taken care of his luggage and provided him with a key to a hotel room where he changed clothes.

The two, who had faced up to three years in jail, pleaded guilty and made a tearful apology to the court last month, saying they regretted their role in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet from Kansai airport at the end of 2019.

Prosecutors said the Taylors received US$1.3 million (S$1.77 million) for expenses and as payment, with another US$500,000 for legal fees.

A Turkish court in February convicted Turkish company MNG and two pilots for their role in Ghosn's escape, sentencing the pilots to four years and two months in jail.

The Taylors were arrested in the United States in May last year, but did not arrive in Japan until March because their lawyers sought to prevent their extradition, arguing that they could not be prosecuted for helping someone "bail jump" and that they could face relentless interrogation and torture.

The Taylors have 14 days to appeal the verdict and sentence.

