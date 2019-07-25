Tokyo counts down to the biggest Olympics

TOKYO • Marathon preparations for next year's Olympic Games have entered the final lap, as Tokyo yesterday kicked off a year-long countdown to the marquee sporting event.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will run from July 24 to Aug 9 next year, before the Paralympics which will take place from Aug 25 to Sept 6. It is set to be the biggest Olympics yet, featuring a record 33 sports over 339 events at 43 venues.

Tokyo has sought to keep a lid on a swelling budget - and the risk of post-Games "white elephants" - by tapping existing venues as far as possible. While its budget was 700 billion yen (S$8.8 billion) when it made its winning bid to host the Games, spending is now expected to hit 1.35 trillion yen.

Construction and refurbishment of Games venues - comprising eight new sites, 10 temporary ones and 25 existing venues - are on track. It includes the landmark Olympic Stadium designed by famous architect Kengo Kuma, which will be ready by the year-end.

The Games are set to be the most futuristic - humanoid robots will assist spectators, athletes and officials at competition venues - and most eco-friendly.

The Games committee yesterday unveiled the winners' medal design, selected from more than 400 public entries. Some 5,000 medals will be made from 32kg of gold, 3,500kg of silver and 2,200kg of bronze extracted from 78,985 tonnes of donated items, including used mobile phones and other small electronic devices.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had donated an old mobile phone on a previous visit to Tokyo.

Although podiums have traditionally been made of wood, about 45 tonnes of plastic waste material will be turned into 100 podiums under the Everybody's Podium Project.

Japan has, meanwhile, billed the Olympics as the "Reconstruction Games" to showcase the strides made in recovery since the devastating 2011 East Japan earthquake.

This week, two Japanese astronauts were named space ambassadors and are set to broadcast messages of support from the International Space Station during the Olympics torch relay.

The relay, which will start on March 12 in Fukushima and end in Tokyo on July 24, will pass through all 47 of Japan's prefectures, from northern-most Hokkaido to southern-most Okinawa.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday: "The Olympic Games are significant for fostering connections among people from around the world. We want to create a warmth-filled event by building bridges between the participating countries and regions with the local governments."

Also yesterday, Emperor Naruhito formally assumed the symbolic title of honorary patron for the 2020 Games.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said the Emperor will act as a "hugely positive force in terms of promoting the values of the Games, including peace, friendship, the support for reconstruction of disaster-hit areas, and the Paralympic Movement's message of diversity".

As the Japanese capital becomes the first city in the world to host the Paralympic Games twice, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said she wants the Games to fuel the acceptance of a barrier-free society and more flexible working systems.

Businesses in Tokyo as well as the central government have launched a trial "Smooth Biz" campaign to see how it can ease traffic jams and railway congestion during the Games, by promoting telecommuting and staggered working hours.

