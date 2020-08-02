Tokyo confirms 292 new Covid-19 cases, Japan says difficult to balance virus fight and support for economy

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Tokyo confirmed 292 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (Aug 2), after cases rose by more than 400 in the past two days, public broadcaster NHK said.

Governor Koike Yuriko said last Friday that Tokyo could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital deteriorates further, as debate deepened over how to respond to record increases in new infections.

Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday that Japan is trying to both contain a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak and support the economy, especially the tourism sector.

In an interview on NHK, Mr Suga said that striking a balance is "extremely difficult", adding that the government is helping businesses avoid bankruptcies through virus relief measures such as special loan programmes.

The government will maintain a travel campaign that excludes Tokyo to support domestic tourism, a key growth driver for regional economies, he added.