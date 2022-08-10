Tokyo breaks record for severe heat days in a year

TOKYO • Tokyo broke a record for the number of days of severe heat in a year by the midpoint of summer, underscoring the extreme weather that has put the Japanese capital's power grid under strain.

Temperatures reached 35 deg C for the 14th time this year in Tokyo, breaking previous annual records of 13 such days in 1995 and 2010, according to an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The authority uses that temperature level to categorise days as severely hot.

The sizzling temperatures have pushed the city to the brink of blackouts this year, and prompted the government to ask businesses and residents to do more to conserve power.

Some utility companies are even giving out rewards for households that cut back on power usage.

Blistering heat is affecting countries across the world this summer, straining energy networks, and leading to death and suffering, especially in developing nations.

Soaring temperatures in Europe are drying up rivers and leading to government crackdowns on air-conditioning use, while people in countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh are having to deal with the heat amid daily blackouts because of expensive global fuel prices.

BLOOMBERG