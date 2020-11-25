Tokyo, Beijing to continue talks on East China Sea issues

TOKYO • Japan and China agreed yesterday to continue communications on issues around the East China Sea where the two countries are in dispute, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

Mr Motegi was speaking after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Mr Wang Yi, in Tokyo.

At a joint press briefing later, Mr Wang said he would like to make the East China Sea "the sea of peace" through cooperation with Japan.

The two countries also agreed to ease restrictions on business travels imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by the end of this month.

Mr Wang's visit marks the first such high-level trip since Japan picked a new leader in September and comes amid mounting concerns over Beijing's growing assertiveness in the region.

The Chinese minister could pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has so far sought to balance Japan's deep economic reliance on China with addressing security worries.

While Mr Suga has steered clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by the US, Japan's ally, he has also moved to counter its influence by deepening ties with Australia and making his first overseas trip to Vietnam and Indonesia.

The Japanese government has also encouraged its companies to diversify their supply chains and reduce their reliance on China by bringing production home or moving it to South-east Asia.

"There are various pending issues between the two countries, so through high-level meetings, it is important to reach solutions to each issue one by one," Mr Motegi told reporters on Monday.

Japan is also getting closer with Beijing through trade agreements. Earlier this month, China signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with another 14 economies, including US allies Japan and South Korea, but the US was not party to the deal.

It was the first multilateral trade deal for China, the first bilateral tariff reduction arrangement between Japan and China, and the first time China, Japan and South Korea have been in a single free-trade bloc.

Mr Wang will fly to South Korea after Japan, for talks that will include North Korea.

CRUCIAL VISIT For China, this visit is important for re-planning a strategy towards the two US allies (Japan and South Korea) under the coming Biden administration. ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR TOSHIYA TAKAHASHI, an international relations expert at Shoin University.

"For China, this visit is important for re-planning a strategy towards the two US allies under the coming Biden administration," said Associate Professor Toshiya Takahashi, an international relations expert at Shoin University.

Experts said Mr Wang's diplomacy could help lay the groundwork for a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea to push forward trade partnerships.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said Beijing would "actively consider" signing up for another regional free-trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Japan, a key member state of the pact and next year's chair, aims to expand the CPTPP, potentially paving the way for China to join after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact.

Mr Motegi said last Friday that China's expression of interests was "welcome", but it needs further assessment in accordance with the pact's rules.

REUTERS