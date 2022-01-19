Tokyo area faces 3-week quasi-emergency from Friday

TOKYO • The greater Tokyo region and other parts of Japan are set to come under a state of quasi-emergency for three weeks starting Friday as the government tries to rein in a surge in Covid-19.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said a final decision will be made today for the 13 prefectures, including Tokyo. The measure, set to end on Feb 13, will allow the local government to request limits on gatherings and hospitality operations.

Tokyo and neighbouring areas are discussing restrictions on serving alcohol, asking restaurants and bars to shorten opening hours and requiring testing of all participants at large events, broadcaster NHK reported yesterday.

Tokyo, which recorded 5,185 cases yesterday - a jump from around 30 just a month ago - plans to raise the coronavirus warning level to level 2, up from level 1 on the national five-level scale, TV Asahi reported, citing an unidentified person.

The government is stepping up efforts to contain the spread as the nationwide daily case count surpassed the record from last August, with more than 27,000 cases yesterday, according to NHK.

The quasi-emergency Covid-19 measures are already in place in three prefectures in Japan - Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima - until the end of the month.

People with proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be able to bypass limits on group dining or attending large events, according to local reports. The government plans to suspend this exemption as it sees the Omicron variant spreading even among those who have been vaccinated twice.

The moves come as Japan's rollout of booster shots starts to get off the ground, beginning with medical workers.

BLOOMBERG