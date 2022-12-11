Toddlers, inmates and disabled among alleged victims in spate of abuse cases across Japan

TOKYO – Toddlers at a nursery school, prison inmates and persons with intellectual disabilities at a welfare home are allegedly victims of a series of unrelated but appalling abuse cases that emerged in Japan last week.

Three female teachers at a private nursery in Susuno in Shizuoka prefecture allegedly abused one-year-old toddlers repeatedly, including by holding them upside down by their feet and hitting them on their heads. There were as many as 15 cases of abuse between June and August.

In Nagoya, 22 male prison officers allegedly abused three male inmates, including by spraying their faces with hand sanitiser, slapping them and hitting them on their buttocks with sandals, between November 2021 and August this year.

In Hokkaido, six male employees at a welfare home for those with intellectual disabilities are said to have committed at least 38 cases of physical and psychological abuse in May and June this year. This included leaving 13 male residents naked in the open for prolonged periods of time.

Local police are considering charges against the teachers and prison officers. Disciplinary action is being considered for the six welfare home employees.

The Shizuoka and Nagoya cases have prompted a nationwide probe to see if abuse and maltreatment are being meted out in other nurseries and prisons across Japan.

In Shizuoka, local police nabbed Sachi Miura, 30, Kaori Komatsu, 38, and Rie Hattori, 39, on Dec 4, with one of the trio reportedly saying that she was stressed by the increased workload.

But their arrests came only after the nursery chief had all the school teachers sign a non-disclosure oath, and the alleged tardy disclosure by the Susuno City government.

A criminal complaint was filed against the school’s director Toshihiko Sakurai, though he has denied any cover-up by saying it was a “general pledge to maintain confidentiality”.

Susuno City has also come under fire for its response, after it emerged that a whistle-blower tipped the city off about the abuse in June.

“The incidents of abuse were nothing short of abominable,” an editorial in the Mainichi daily said. “Child abuse can be fatal, and the emotional scars inflicted on them can last a lifetime.”

More abuse cases have emerged at childcare centres across Japan. In Toyama, a nursery school teacher has been charged for assault after he locked children in a storage room.

In Sendai, nursery school teachers made the children eat in their underwear.

In neighbouring Nagoya, charges are being considered for the 22 prison officers – all male, with 17 in their 20s and five in their 30s – for the alleged abuse of three male inmates aged in their 40s to 60s.

Justice Minister Ken Saito apologised last Friday, saying: “It is completely unacceptable and extremely regrettable that prison officers engaged in such acts.”