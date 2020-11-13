Timeline of national security law's impact

HONG KONG • Ever since it imposed the national security law on July 1, China has increasingly clamped down on the opposition. Under the law, anything China regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces is punishable by up to life in prison.

Here is a timeline of developments since the legislation came into force.

June 30: Beijing unveils details of the national security law, which takes effect just before midnight on the eve of the anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule on July 1.

July 1: The police arrest over 300 people as protesters take to the streets. Ten are arrested under the new security law.

Britain promises to grant those in Hong Kong with a five-year passport as a pathway to citizenship.

July 2: The government says protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" could constitute subversion.

July 3: United Nations says it is "alarmed" at arrests in Hong Kong under the new law.

July 5: Hong Kong's Education Bureau urges schools to review textbooks to make sure they do not violate the security law.

Social media companies Facebook, Google and Twitter say they have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong. July 8: New national security office employing mainland agents is set up in a Hong Kong hotel. Protest anthem "Glory to Hong Kong" is banned in schools.

July 15: United States President Donald Trump orders an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law.

July 20: Britain announces it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

July 29: The police arrest four people under the security law, the first such detentions outside of street protests.

July 30: Hong Kong disqualifies a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in the September election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new law.

July 31: Chief Executive Carrie Lam postpones the September election, citing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Aug 7: The US imposes sanctions on Mr Luo Huining, the head of China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Lam and other current and former officials.

Aug 10: Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is arrested under the national security law over suspected collusion with foreign forces.

Aug 26: The Guangdong Coast Guard arrests 12 people sailing in mainland Chinese waters from Hong Kong to Taiwan, where they planned to apply for political asylum.

Sept 18: One of 14 foreign judges on Hong Kong's highest court says he has resigned over the national security law.

Nov 9: The US imposes sanctions on four more Chinese officials.

Nov 10: Hong Kong says it is suspending extradition agreements and pacts on mutual legal assistance with the Netherlands and Ireland, weeks after they joined other Western countries in suspending extradition treaties with Hong Kong.

Nov 11: Hong Kong expels four opposition members from its legislature shortly after Beijing passes a resolution calling for the removal of legislators deemed unpatriotic.

