TikTok owner ByteDance says it faces 'complex and unimaginable difficulties' in globalisation process

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - TikTok owner ByteDance said it has faced "complex and unimaginable difficulties" in the process of working to become a global company, in a statement that also accused Facebook of committing "plagiarism and smears" against the Chinese firm.

The Beijing-based company made the comments in a statement posted on its official account on Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app it owns, late on Sunday (Aug 2).

The statement also said the firm would continue to adhere to its globalisation vision.

“ByteDance has always been committed to becoming a global company. During this process, we have faced all kinds of complex and unimaginable difficulties, including the tense international political environment, collision and conflict of different cultures and plagiarism and smears from competitor Facebook,” it said.

TikTok has attracted criticism from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who last year accused the app of censoring political protest. TikTok has denied the claim.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement did not mention pressures in the United States that ByteDance currently faces to sell off its popular short-video app TikTok.

Reuters reported US President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp.

