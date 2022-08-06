Ties hit new low as China halts climate, military talks with US

China has suspended some of its last remaining areas of cooperation with the United States, including talks on climate change, plunging relations to a new low over the issue of Taiwan.

These are its latest retaliatory measures after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island that it sees as a renegade province.

Beijing announced yesterday that it will suspend talks on the crucial issue of climate change, as well as cooperation in areas including drug control, combating transnational crime, and repatriation of illegal immigrants.

Also scrapped are dialogue between leaders of Chinese and US military theatres, working-level meetings between the two defence ministries, and a consultation mechanism on maritime military safety.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was taking these countermeasures in the light of Mrs Pelosi's "insistence on visiting Taiwan in disregard to China's strong opposition and solemn representations".

It also imposed sanctions on Mrs Pelosi and her immediate family members, although it did not provide details on what this entails.

China and the US, the two largest polluters, last year pledged to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, and vowed to meet regularly.

But the visit of Mrs Pelosi, the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, has infuriated Beijing, which sees it as a severe provocation and further proof of the hollowing out of Washington's one-China policy.

China yesterday pressed on with its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan, despite widespread criticism from the US, European Union and Japan.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a brief statement that it continued to conduct "live-fire exercises" in the airspace and seas to the north, south-west and east of Taiwan, testing the combat capabilities of its forces.

Chinese military experts say the four days of military drills, which will end tomorrow, are meant to simulate a blockade and possible future invasion of Taiwan.

A Chinese military official told state broadcaster CCTV that part of these exercises had for the first time featured the launch of missiles directly over Taiwan.

The drills have involved more than 100 aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, and over 10 warships, said the Eastern Theatre Command. They have also featured some of China's latest military hardware, including the J-20 stealth fighter and DF-17 hypersonic missile, reported state media.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said yesterday that it had summoned the ambassadors and senior diplomats of some European countries, Japan and Canada to lodge "solemn representations" over a statement released by the Group of Seven (G-7) nations.

The G-7 had called on China to resolve differences by peaceful means and said its military actions risked "increasing tensions and destabilising the region". Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that the G-7 statement was "a piece of waste paper".

Professor Zhu Feng, dean of the Institute of International Relations at Nanjing University, said Beijing's move to cancel a raft of cooperation mechanisms with the US shows that bilateral relations are in a new deep freeze.