Tianjin latest big Chinese city to set curbs as new virus cases pop up

SHANGHAI • A handful of Covid-19 infections on Monday forced the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin to shut many entertainment venues and some kindergartens and tutoring agencies, the latest big city to fight nascent clusters.

Tianjin, with a population of more than 12 million and home to factories linked to Boeing and Volkswagen, reported 11 domestically transmitted cases for Monday, after about a week of zero infections, official data showed yesterday.

Tianjin Port Co, which manages the cargo loading and unloading businesses, is operating normally, a representative said yesterday.

Caseloads for Tianjin and the rest of China have been low in the global context for more than two years, but the country has maintained a "dynamic zero-Covid-19" policy of containing outbreaks as soon as they emerge.

Tianjin officials on Monday said various indoor entertainment venues, such as chess and card parlours and bars, in two districts with a total of over two million residents were ordered to close, without specifying a date for their reopening. One district said it also ordered kindergartens and tuition agencies to close for three days.

Nomura analysts said in a note on Monday that an estimated 264.1 million people in 41 cities in China are affected by full or partial lockdowns or other control measures, up from 247.5 million in 31 cities last week.

Including Tianjin's cases, mainland China reported 699 new domestically transmitted infections for Monday, of which 199 were symptomatic and 500 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said yesterday.

The majority of Monday's new cases were found in the north-western province of Gansu and the southern region of Guangxi.

In Gansu's provincial capital of Lanzhou, a district with more than 100,000 residents entered a lockdown from Monday, during which each household member can leave their residential compound only once each day to get groceries.

A lockdown for four other major districts with around three million people started last week and has been extended to July 24.

In Guangxi region, the coastal city of Beihai, currently clocking more than 700 local cases, has become the latest tourism city hit by travel curbs.

Beihai has told hotels and travel agencies to fully refund payment for trips and stays booked by those who were eventually unable to come, reversing a pre-outbreak boom in demand.

The financial hub Shanghai, which reported 23 new local cases for Monday, began mass testing yesterday in many of its 16 districts, after a similar testing drive last week. There were no new deaths reported, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Separately, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) European office yesterday warned of a "challenging" autumn and winter amid a summer surge of Covid-19 cases and reduced surveillance among member states.

The warning was accompanied by a call from the health body for countries to "urgently address gaps in pandemic monitoring and response to avoid preventable deaths and severe disruptions".

"It is now abundantly clear we are in a similar situation to last summer - only this time, the ongoing Covid-19 wave is being propelled by sub-lineages of the Omicron variant," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

