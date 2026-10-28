Straitstimes.com header logo

Three South Korean financial firms including Bithumb report data breaches: Report

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Crypto exchange Bithumb’s in-house mobile system had been hacked, with two other financial firms also reporting hacking incidents.

Crypto exchange Bithumb’s in-house mobile system had been hacked. Brokerage Daishin Securities and asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments also reported data breaches.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

  • Three South Korean financial firms, including Bithumb, reported data breaches on Oct 28, Yonhap said. Bithumb said its mobile system was hacked and personal information leaked.
  • Daishin Securities said about 38,000 customer records were leaked and it took emergency steps. Mirae Asset Global Investments also confirmed a hacking incident, while authorities assessed the damage.
  • The breaches follow attacks on 16 financial firms and about 100,000 data leaks earlier in October. Officials also warned website operators to check PHP flaws that let hackers run commands without logging in.

AI generated

SEOUL – Three South Korean financial firms reported data breaches on Oct 28, the Yonhap News Agency said.

Crypto exchange Bithumb said its in-house mobile system had been hacked and personal information leaked, Yonhap reported. It was investigating whether member data was included.

Brokerage Daishin Securities said about 38,000 pieces of customer information had been leaked and that it had taken emergency measures, according to Yonhap.

Asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments had also confirmed a hacking incident, and the authorities were assessing the situation, the report said.

Spokespeople for Bithumb, Daishin and Mirae Asset could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incidents follow a wave of hacking attacks at 16 South Korean financial firms, including banks, causing around 100,000 cases of data leaks so far, according to the Financial Services Commission (FSC) earlier in October.

Separately, Seoul’s Science Ministry and the Korea Internet & Security Agency have urged website operators to check for PHP flaws.

The flaws let attackers run malicious commands on a server without logging in. REUTERS

More on this topic
AI-powered attacks on South Korean financial sectors linked to Chinese DDoS group: Report
Millions of personal records in Japan, South Korea exposed amid surge in AI-powered cyberattacks
See more on

South Korea

Cyber security

Privacy issues

Hacking

Banks and financial institutions

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.