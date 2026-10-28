Three South Korean financial firms including Bithumb report data breaches: Report

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Crypto exchange Bithumb’s in-house mobile system had been hacked. Brokerage Daishin Securities and asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments also reported data breaches.

SEOUL – Three South Korean financial firms reported data breaches on Oct 28 , the Yonhap News Agency said.

Crypto exchange Bithumb said its in-house mobile system had been hacked and personal information leaked, Yonhap reported. It was investigating whether member data was included.

Brokerage Daishin Securities said about 38,000 pieces of customer information had been leaked and that it had taken emergency measures, according to Yonhap.

Asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments had also confirmed a hacking incident, and the authorities were assessing the situation, the report said.

Spokespeople for Bithumb, Daishin and Mirae Asset could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incidents follow a wave of hacking attacks at 16 South Korean financial firms, including banks, causing around 100,000 cases of data leaks so far, according to the Financial Services Commission (FSC) earlier in October .

Separately, Seoul’s Science Ministry and the Korea Internet & Security Agency have urged website operators to check for PHP flaws.

The flaws let attackers run malicious commands on a server without logging in. REUTERS