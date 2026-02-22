Straitstimes.com header logo

3 bodies found after fire near Tokyo; children feared among dead

PHOTO: YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

TOKYO – Three bodies were found after a house fire east of Tokyo early on Feb 22, while three of its residents, including two children, remain unaccounted for, local police said.

The fire broke out around 3.05am local time in Mutsuzawa, Chiba prefecture, at a house where six people lived, according to police and the local fire department.

Of the residents, two elementary school girls and their grandmother, in her 60s, remain unaccounted for, while two others were rescued and taken to hospital, police said. KYODO NEWS

