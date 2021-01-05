Thousands receive jabs in vaccination drive in Beijing

BEIJING • Thousands of people lined up in Beijing yesterday to receive a Covid-19 vaccine as China races to inoculate millions before the Chinese New Year mass travel season next month.

More than 73,000 people in the Chinese capital have received the first dose of the vaccine over the past couple of days, state media reported on Sunday, including community workers and bus drivers.

Health authorities on Dec 31 granted conditional approval to a vaccine candidate made by Chinese pharma giant Sinopharm, which the company said had a 79 per cent efficacy rate.

People were bussed into a temporary vaccine centre at a central park, after being instructed to fill in electronic forms about their health status and any allergies at an outside gate. Some were wearing two layers of surgical face masks.

One man surnamed Gu, a catering worker in his 30s, said his employer had booked an appointment at the centre for him, and that he wanted the jab "for peace of mind".

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed queues outside local hospitals and community health centres as people waited to read consent forms and have their temperatures taken before getting the jab. Gyms and empty factories were among the sites being used.

China plans to inoculate millions this winter in the run-up to Chinese New Year. Beijing has already administered around 4.5 million doses of emergency vaccines - mostly to health workers and other state employees destined for overseas jobs.

The vaccine will also be gradually rolled out to key groups considered to have a high risk of exposure to the virus, including port and food logistic workers and people planning to return to studies abroad.

China, where the coronavirus first emerged late in 2019 - has broadly stamped out the virus inside its borders, imposing swift local lockdowns and mass testing when cases emerge. The country has stepped up testing and movement controls after a recent spate of small local outbreaks, including a handful of cases in Beijing.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said outbreaks outside of the country may have caused the Covid-19 pandemic, as Beijing steps up efforts to recast the narrative amid growing scrutiny over the virus' origins.

"More and more research suggests that the pandemic was likely to have been caused by separate outbreaks in multiple places in the world," Mr Wang said in comments published over the weekend from an interview with the official Xinhua News Agency and CCTV.

China took "immediate actions to carry out epidemiological investigation, identify the pathogen and publicise key information including the genome sequencing of the virus", he said. "All this sounded alarm bells across the world."

Mr Wang's comments come a year after the first known cluster of cases emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, before spreading around the globe. China was criticised for initially covering up human-to-human transmission and for acting too slowly to halt its spread. Doctors who blew the whistle on a mysterious new pneumonia were accused by police of spreading rumours.

With its domestic outbreak largely contained, Beijing is stonewalling efforts to find out more about the virus' origins, with World Health Organisation experts kept out of Wuhan last year and an independent probe rebuffed.

In the interview, Mr Wang said: "We have stood at the forefront of fighting misinformation, rebutting attempts of politicisation and stigmatisation.

"We were determined to make sure that the objective narrative and collective memory of the battle against the pandemic would not be distorted by lies."

