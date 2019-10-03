Thousands rally in Hong Kong as anger mounts over shooting

Protesters at New Town Plaza, Sha Tin, covering an eye yesterday in solidarity with a journalist who said police shot her in the eye with a rubber bullet during Sunday's rallies. A flash-mob rally and sit-in were also held in Hong Kong to show support for a teenage protester shot by police.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Thousands of protesters gathered in Hong Kong's Tsuen Wan district last night and built barricades on the road as anger continued to mount over the police shooting of a teenage student there during violent clashes on Tuesday.

A flash-mob rally erupted earlier yesterday to show solidarity with protester Tsang Chi Kin, 18, blocking roads as the crowd marched and chanted anti-police and anti-government slogans in the Central business district. Hundreds of students also staged a sit-in at the New Territories school attended by the youth, who was shot as he and other masked protesters attacked police officers with umbrellas and poles.

Police said yesterday that the officer involved was under serious threat and acted in self-defence.

