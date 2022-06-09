Thousands of truck drivers go on strike in S. Korea as fuel costs soar

SEOUL • Thousands of truck drivers in South Korea have gone on strike at major ports and container depots, posing the latest threat to strained global supply chains.

The truckers union, which is seeking to prevent a change to wage rules, is holding protests at 16 locations across the country, according to the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF).

Transport to the Busan New Port, Pyeongtaek Port and Uiwang container depot in Gyeonggi province has slowed or stopped, the federation said yesterday.

The strike comes at a time when global supply chains are struggling to recover from lockdowns in China's cities and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While not all of the nation's drivers are taking part in the protests, the rallies threaten to slow South Korea's exports of everything from steel to plastics and consumer goods if they go on for weeks, local media said.

The first large-scale strike under newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol came as truck drivers push the government not to abolish current rules that guarantee minimum wage for the drivers, amid rising fuel prices. Created in 2020, the three-year rule is set to expire this year.

The union is demanding that the government extend the scheme to all drivers of freight vehicles, who sometimes resort to overloading their trucks to keep up with the rising costs of living, the ITF said.

