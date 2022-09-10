Thousands gather outside royal residences to mourn the Queen

Many express shock, sadness as church bells toll and cannon fire rings out across the UK

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - Thousands of people, from ordinary Britons to foreign tourists, congregated outside royal residences on Friday to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, speaking of their shock and sadness at her death but praising a woman who had been part of their lives for so many years.

Many laid flowers outside Buckingham Palace in London, Windsor Castle just outside the capital, and Balmoral Castle in the highlands of Scotland, the piles growing higher as the day went on.

"It is not as if it wasn't expected, but it is a shock. It is just she was such a rock, wasn't she, for so long really," said Ms Deborah O'Brien, who was visiting Balmoral from Norfolk, in eastern England.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne, the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Her son is now King Charles III .

Cannon fire rang out across all four corners of the United Kingdom and beyond on Friday, in a ceremonial "death gun salute" in memory of the Queen. Ninety-six shots - one for every year of her life - were fired from Hyde Park and the Tower of London in the capital, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland and Cardiff Castle in Wales, as well as the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.

Church bells also tolled across the United Kingdom at midday on Friday in honour of the Queen, as King Charles readied to address his mourning subjects on the first full day of his new reign. Union flags flew at half-mast across the UK.

The 73-year-old King Charles - the oldest monarch yet to ascend the throne - arrived on Friday in London from Scotland. He met Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed by the Queen only on Tuesday, before delivering a televised address to the nation in the evening.

Outside Buckingham Palace in central London, the new monarch was met with cheers, applause and a crowd singing God Save The King as he made his first public appearance since ascending the throne.

King Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, stepped out of the royal car just outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in an unanticipated gesture as they arrived back in London.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," King Charles said in a statement.

Ms Denise Berriman, one of those the new King spoke to during his impromptu 10-minute walkabout, said: "I said thank you for coming and I am so sorry, and he said thank you to me. Then I told Camilla to look after Charles, and she said: 'I will try'.

"I was among the first people to shake the hand of the King of England. I was 2½ when Elizabeth became queen, and we will never have someone like her again, and I am 73 now watching her son become king."

King Charles will officially be proclaimed king on Saturday at a meeting of the Accession Council held at St James's Palace, followed by proclamations across the nation.

Buckingham Palace said there would be a period of mourning to be observed by members of the family and the royal household until a week after the state funeral, the date of which has not yet been confirmed but is expected in about 10 days' time. The Queen will be laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle after the funeral.

American broadcaster NBC reported that United States President Joe Biden would attend the funeral.

"She was amazing. She was like everyone's granny," said Ms Kay McClement, 55, who came with a friend to leave flowers at Balmoral Castle.

Many of those outside Buckingham Palace were foreign tourists.

"I am flying back to Japan today, and I dropped by on my way to the airport," said Mr Nobu Yamanaka, 52. "I carried my big bag through the line for this special occasion."

REUTERS, AFP

"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special... Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN

"Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to visit China. Her death is a great loss to the British people... I attach great importance to the development of Sino-British relations and am ready to work with King Charles III to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level as an opportunity to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations."

CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING

"The Queen rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage... I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss."

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN, in a message to King Charles III

"Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonisation of Africa and Asia, and the evolution of the Commonwealth."

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"It is with deep sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was the world's longest-serving head of state and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the British people."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

"Queen Elizabeth... played an extremely important role in the peace and prosperity of the world. In 1975, she visited Japan and contributed greatly to the strengthening of Japan-Britain relations."

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA

Seven-decade reign

1952: Ascends the throne as a 25-year-old on the death of her father King George VI.

1953:

  • Receives the crown at Westminster Abbey, the first-ever coronation to be televised.
  • Embarks on a six-month tour of the Commonwealth with her husband Prince Philip.

1970: Is said to have introduced the "walkabout", a meet-the-people tactic for royal tours, on a New Zealand visit.

1972: Visits Singapore for the first time. She would later return on two more occasions, in 1989 and 2006.

1977: Marks her Silver Jubilee - 25 years as monarch - with a tour of Commonwealth countries and lavish celebrations.

1981: Her eldest son Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer.

1982: Prince Charles and Lady Diana's first child, Prince William, is born on June 21. Prince Harry is born two years later.

1991: The Queen tours the US and becomes the first monarch to address Congress.

1992: Her 40th year on the throne, which she calls her annus horribilis (horrible year), is marked by marital upsets as three of her children leave their partners.

1996: Prince Charles and Lady Diana divorce.

1997: On Aug 31, Princess Diana and her millionaire companion Dodi al-Fayed are killed when their car crashes in Paris. The Queen and the royal family are criticised for their reserved response.

2002: The Queen marks her Golden Jubilee and 50 years on the throne with four days of celebrations.

2005: Prince Charles marries Ms Camilla Parker Bowles.

2011: Grandson Prince William, second in line to the throne, marries Ms Catherine Middleton.

2012: Opens the London Olympics in a well-received starring role alongside actor Daniel Craig, who portrays British spy James Bond.

2015: On Sept 9, she surpasses the 63 years, seven months, two days, 16 hours and 23 minutes her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne.

2016: Celebrates her 90th birthday on April 21, the first British monarch to reach such a milestone.

2017: Celebrates her 70th wedding anniversary with Prince Philip.

2020: Her grandson Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, quit royal family duties.

2021: Prince Philip dies at the age of 99, leaving what she describes as "a huge void" in her life.

2022:

  • Celebrates her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb 6.
  • Appoints Ms Liz Truss as Britain's Prime Minister, the 15th of the Queen's reign, on Sept 6.
  • Dies on Sept 8 at age 96.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 10, 2022, with the headline Thousands gather outside royal residences to mourn the Queen. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top