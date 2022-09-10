Thousands gather outside royal residences to mourn the Queen

LONDON - Thousands of people, from ordinary Britons to foreign tourists, congregated outside royal residences on Friday to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, speaking of their shock and sadness at her death but praising a woman who had been part of their lives for so many years.

Many laid flowers outside Buckingham Palace in London, Windsor Castle just outside the capital, and Balmoral Castle in the highlands of Scotland, the piles growing higher as the day went on.

"It is not as if it wasn't expected, but it is a shock. It is just she was such a rock, wasn't she, for so long really," said Ms Deborah O'Brien, who was visiting Balmoral from Norfolk, in eastern England.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne, the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Her son is now King Charles III .

Cannon fire rang out across all four corners of the United Kingdom and beyond on Friday, in a ceremonial "death gun salute" in memory of the Queen. Ninety-six shots - one for every year of her life - were fired from Hyde Park and the Tower of London in the capital, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland and Cardiff Castle in Wales, as well as the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.

Church bells also tolled across the United Kingdom at midday on Friday in honour of the Queen, as King Charles readied to address his mourning subjects on the first full day of his new reign. Union flags flew at half-mast across the UK.

The 73-year-old King Charles - the oldest monarch yet to ascend the throne - arrived on Friday in London from Scotland. He met Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed by the Queen only on Tuesday, before delivering a televised address to the nation in the evening.

Outside Buckingham Palace in central London, the new monarch was met with cheers, applause and a crowd singing God Save The King as he made his first public appearance since ascending the throne.

King Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, stepped out of the royal car just outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in an unanticipated gesture as they arrived back in London.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," King Charles said in a statement.

Ms Denise Berriman, one of those the new King spoke to during his impromptu 10-minute walkabout, said: "I said thank you for coming and I am so sorry, and he said thank you to me. Then I told Camilla to look after Charles, and she said: 'I will try'.

"I was among the first people to shake the hand of the King of England. I was 2½ when Elizabeth became queen, and we will never have someone like her again, and I am 73 now watching her son become king."

King Charles will officially be proclaimed king on Saturday at a meeting of the Accession Council held at St James's Palace, followed by proclamations across the nation.

Buckingham Palace said there would be a period of mourning to be observed by members of the family and the royal household until a week after the state funeral, the date of which has not yet been confirmed but is expected in about 10 days' time. The Queen will be laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle after the funeral.

American broadcaster NBC reported that United States President Joe Biden would attend the funeral.

"She was amazing. She was like everyone's granny," said Ms Kay McClement, 55, who came with a friend to leave flowers at Balmoral Castle.

Many of those outside Buckingham Palace were foreign tourists.

"I am flying back to Japan today, and I dropped by on my way to the airport," said Mr Nobu Yamanaka, 52. "I carried my big bag through the line for this special occasion."

REUTERS, AFP