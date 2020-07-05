Thousands evacuated as floods hit Kyushu

TOKYO • Japan asked thousands of people to evacuate their homes on its southern island of Kyushu yesterday, following unprecedented torrential rain in which 15 people are feared dead and nine are missing.

Public broadcaster NHK said the 15 feared dead included 14 who suffered cardiac arrest, a term often used in Japan before a doctor certifies death, at an elderly home in Kumamoto that was submerged by rising waters, citing the governor of the prefecture.

Record heavy rain triggered massive floods and landslides, forcing the authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 200,000 people in 92,200 households in Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures, Kyodo news agency said.

The nation's weather agency downgraded rain warnings by one notch from the highest emergency level in Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Kyushu island, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged local people to be "on maximum alert".

"The heavy rainfall is likely to continue until Sunday," Mr Abe said.

Mr Abe ordered 10,000 troops on stand-by to join rescue and recovery operations, pledging that the central government would "do its best to take emergency measures, prioritising people's lives".

NHK said about 100 people had been stranded as roads were cut off by floods and landslides. More than 100 appeals for rescue flowed in to the local authorities but they could not respond to all immediately.

Television footage showed vehicles swamped at car parks near a flooding river, while several bridges were washed away.

"I can't evacuate as a road turned into a river. It's so scary," a female resident told NHK.

Aerial footage showed a resident being lifted with a rope from a roof to a military helicopter as an entire town was awash with muddy water.

A massive landslide destroyed several houses with rescuers searching for missing people through half-buried windows.

"We have issued evacuation orders after record heavy rain," said Mr Toshiaki Mizukami, another official for Kumamoto prefecture.

"We strongly urge people to take action to protect their lives as it's still raining quite heavily," he told Agence France-Presse.

Amakusa city logged a record 98mm of precipitation per hour, the meteorological agency said.

Some train services have been suspended in the region, while more than 8,000 households lost power.

Japan is in its rainy season, which often causes floods and landslides, prompting the local authorities to issue evacuation orders.

