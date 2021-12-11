Third-shot timeline cut as S. Korea struggles with record case surge

SEOUL • South Korea brought forward the timing for Covid-19 booster shots to just three months after the second dose, as one of Asia's most vaccinated countries grapples with its worst virus surge.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said yesterday that the booster gap is being shortened on "expert advice" and the move is warranted to "reverse the crisis that our community is facing".

"Early vaccination is a top priority," he said, just before the country reported 7,022 new cases, up from around 5,000 a week ago. "I urge people to receive booster shots."

South Korea has been steadily shortening timelines for booster eligibility, reducing the original six months to five and then four months for the elderly. The prevailing practice in most countries has been to wait six months to give booster doses.

Record daily case increases and the emergence of Omicron - there have been 63 confirmed cases in South Korea - are fuelling the urgency to administer boosters. Intensive care unit capacity is nearing a level where the government may have to impose tighter social distancing measures.

Some 81 per cent of the population have had two shots, one of the highest in the region, while just 10 per cent have received third, or booster, doses.

Government officials attribute the increase in daily cases at least partially to waning immunity from the vaccines as the first round of shots began in March with front-line medical workers and then older people. About 85 per cent of seriously ill Covid-19 patients right now are over 60 - half of them are fully vaccinated - the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported on Thursday.

South Korea has mostly relied on the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech in its inoculation roll-out, with some people, mostly military, receiving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those people have been advised to get a booster after two months.

Other highly vaccinated places have also seen virus resurgences, with both Israel and Singapore appearing to beat back recent waves by doubling down on boosters. More than 70 per cent of Israelis over 50 had received a third dose as at the end of last month, while in Singapore nearly one in four has been boosted, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said last month.

