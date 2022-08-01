Mr Chang Jinbao has been looking for a job for more than a year.
The 23-year-old, who graduated in June last year with a specialist degree in construction, said he has been rejected by half a dozen firms.
Mr Chang Jinbao has been looking for a job for more than a year.
The 23-year-old, who graduated in June last year with a specialist degree in construction, said he has been rejected by half a dozen firms.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2022, with the headline The young in China struggle to find jobs as economy slows. Subscribe