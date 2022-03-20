The woman behind South Korea's incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol

For years, Ms Kim Keon-hee was the woman behind the scenes of some of South Korea's most expensive art exhibitions.

Now, she is set to become the woman behind the country's most powerful man. Her husband, former prosecutor-general Yoon Suk-yeol, will be inaugurated as South Korea's 20th president on May 10, after winning a tightly contested race earlier this month.

But unlike her predecessors, who took on active roles as First Lady, Ms Kim, 49, is expected to remain in the shadows.

The chief executive and founder of art exhibition organiser Covana Contents was embroiled in accusations of unfair play throughout her husband's presidential campaign, becoming such a political liability that he pledged to abolish a presidential office that supports the First Lady if elected.

After his win on March 10, Ms Kim said she would "quietly" assist him in the background to "create an environment where he can do his best to manage state affairs".

"I will stay by his side and assist him, even in small ways, to help him faithfully carry out his calling from the people," she said in her first message to the public as incoming First Lady.

Love came late for the couple, both known to be fiercely devoted to their careers. While Mr Yoon studied law and later joined the state prosecutor's office, his wife pursued an art education and spent several years teaching before starting Covana in 2007.

In 2017, Ms Kim was named one of 100 trend leaders in a report by Sports Chosun newspaper, which called her a "superstar in the exhibition world".

She had famously organised two of South Korea's most expensive exhibitions, one featuring the works of American abstract painter Mark Rothko and the other, Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti. Both drew a lot of praise and positive reviews.

She was also credited with introducing to the Korean audience iconic artists who were not so well known in the country, such as the father of modern architecture, Le Corbusier. His exhibition drew an impressive 50,000 people in just a month.

In media interviews, Ms Kim said she had been interested in art since a young age and naturally decided to start a business to promote the value of art.