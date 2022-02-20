The week that changed the world

In 1971, when Madam Yu Aihong heard the news that America’s President was visiting China, the healthcare worker, then 20, was shocked and confused.

She had until then only known the United States as an evil imperialist and China’s bitter enemy; such proclamations were plastered on banners and posters all over the country.

One such slogan was in fact on full display, providing an almost satirical backdrop to President Richard Nixon’s arrival, as he stepped off Air Force One on that historic day of Feb 21, 1972 and shook Premier Zhou Enlai’s hand.

“The oppressed people and oppressed nations of the world unite and fight against US imperialism and all reactionary factions!” screamed large white Chinese characters on red placards lining a section just off the tarmac, as Mr Nixon inspected the guard-of-honour.

“China and the US were on terrible terms then, so everyone was in disbelief that we would let the American President visit,” said Madam Yu, a Beijinger, who is now 71. “But it was our trusted and beloved Premier Zhou who hosted him, so that gave us assurance that we must be doing a good thing.”

Isolated, poor and still in the throes of the devastating Cultural Revolution, the Chinese had not seen many foreigners, much less an American president accompanied by an entourage of nearly 400 people, including about 100 journalists.

In the three decades after the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, the US was China’s avowed enemy after both found themselves on opposite sides of a bitter conflict that to this day is still known to the Chinese as “the war to resist US aggression and aid Korea”.

“Only Mao could have made the decision to allow Nixon to visit,” said retired Communist Party cadre Zhao Ping, 72, extolling the Great Helmsman as “magnanimous”, given that his eldest son was killed during the Korean War.

“Nixon’s ice-breaking trip meant there could be new Chinese thinking, new ways of doing things and a new world,” Mr Zhao told The Sunday Times.

Chairman Mao had made overtures towards the US as early as 1970, first by telling American journalist Edgar Snow that he was willing to improve ties and then by inviting the American table-tennis team to China.

Beijing though has been insistent – and still is – on portraying the Nixon visit and the rapprochement as having been initiated by the US.

According to the official “A Concise History of The Communist Party of China”, the US was “scrambling to alleviate the impact of its failure in the Vietnam War, preserve its superpower status, and meet the challenge of the Soviet Union, all of which made it extremely anxious to mend relations with China”.