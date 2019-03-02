The 'two sessions' in a nutshell

China's "two sessions" or "lianghui" are the biggest annual event on the country's political calendar. Here's a look at what they are about.

Q What are the "two sessions"?

A They refer to the annual plenary meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's national Parliament with about 3,000 lawmakers, and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which has about 2,000 members and advises the NPC.

The NPC is often described as a "rubber-stamp" body that approves any legislation put before it, while the CPPCC does not have any legislative power.

The two meetings are commonly known as "lianghui" in Chinese because their full titles are wordy. The CPPCC opens first, tomorrow, followed by the NPC on Tuesday. Held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, they each last about 10 days.

Q What happens at "lianghui"?

A During the NPC's opening, Premier Li Keqiang will deliver the annual government work report and unveil key economic targets. The NPC will review the report, the government's plans and Budgets for the coming year. The CPPCC will discuss important political, social and economic issues, and make proposals. The events will end with an annual news conference held by Mr Li.

Q What's on the agenda?

A With China's growth at the slowest rate in almost 30 years, the economy is expected to be high on the agenda. Mr Li is expected to announce a growth target of 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent. Other key issues are likely to be the US-China trade war and the growing global criticism towards China.

Q Why is "lianghui" important"?

A In a country where political happenings are closely choreographed, the meetings are keenly followed for indications on China's future direction. Observers will be reading these "tea leaves", given that there have been policy uncertainties in the past few months as China grappled with its slowing economy and the trade war.

The events also offer Chinese and foreign media a rare degree of access to Chinese officials.

