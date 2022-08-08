Beijing is not ready for war, but it means business

For months in the mid-1990s, China conducted military exercises and missile tests near Taiwan. It lobbed short-range ballistic missiles in the waters near the self-ruled island, and rehearsed amphibious landing exercises.

That crisis was sparked by Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui's visit to his alma mater, Cornell University, in the summer of 1995. In Beijing's eyes, Mr Lee was a separatist, and months later as Taiwan was about to conduct its first direct presidential election, Beijing launched more missiles to warn voters against voting for him.