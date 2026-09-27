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The surprising reasons China is sceptical of AI safety calls

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For many in China, AI doomsday warnings feel remote and distinctly Western.

For many in China, AI doomsday warnings feel remote and distinctly Western.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lily Kuo

  • China views AI risks differently, relying on strict government control and regulation rather than fearing loss of control over technology.
  • Chinese culture sees AI as a part of nature, not a destructive force, contrasting with Western apocalyptic views.
  • Despite concerns about AI misuse, China focuses on innovation and defence, sceptical of Western warnings and US calls for cooperation on AI safety.

AI generated

BEIJING - In Silicon Valley, the nightmare keeping computer scientists up is an artificial intelligence so advanced that humans cannot stop it from launching a global drone war or setting off a nuclear bomb.

In Beijing, the response could be simple: pull the plug, impose an internet blackout and haul in those responsible for the rogue AI.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.