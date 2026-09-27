The surprising reasons China is sceptical of AI safety calls

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For many in China, AI doomsday warnings feel remote and distinctly Western.

BEIJING - In Silicon Valley, the nightmare keeping computer scientists up is an artificial intelligence so advanced that humans cannot stop it from launching a global drone war or setting off a nuclear bomb.

In Beijing, the response could be simple: pull the plug, impose an internet blackout and haul in those responsible for the rogue AI.