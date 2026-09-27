The surprising reasons China is sceptical of AI safety calls
Lily Kuo
- China views AI risks differently, relying on strict government control and regulation rather than fearing loss of control over technology.
- Chinese culture sees AI as a part of nature, not a destructive force, contrasting with Western apocalyptic views.
- Despite concerns about AI misuse, China focuses on innovation and defence, sceptical of Western warnings and US calls for cooperation on AI safety.
AI generated
BEIJING - In Silicon Valley, the nightmare keeping computer scientists up is an artificial intelligence so advanced that humans cannot stop it from launching a global drone war or setting off a nuclear bomb.
In Beijing, the response could be simple: pull the plug, impose an internet blackout and haul in those responsible for the rogue AI.