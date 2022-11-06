The stellar rise of Indian badminton, after decades of slumber

HYDERABAD – A quiet, suburban road leads to the entrance of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in the city of Hyderabad in southern India, which has earned a reputation as a maker of champions.

The academy is the brainchild of Mr Pullela Gopichand whose name is synonymous with the recent success of the sport in the country. A former badminton national champion, he founded the academy in 2008, to groom players who could beat established rivals including China, Indonesia and Malaysia, countries that dominated the sport for decades.

Today, the academy attracts thousands of aspirants and looms large on the country’s badminton scene – one that is suddenly bubbling with promise after languishing for years.

Remarkable victories in the past year, including the prestigious Thomas Cup 2022 win in Bangkok, and a stunning performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where India took home six medals including three golds, have catapulted Indian badminton players onto the international stage.

Mr Gopichand’s academy has produced several badminton champions over the past decade, including two female sports icons and household names, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

Saina Nehwal, a former world No. 1, was the first Indian badminton player to garner an Olympic medal, which she won at the 2012 London Olympics. She has over 20 international titles to her name, and her inspirational journey of grit and endurance featured on the silver screen in a popular Bollywood biopic, Saina, that starred top actress Parineeti Chopra.

Double Olympian Sindhu clinched a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, among several other global wins.

“When we started off, an Olympic medal was the ultimate destination of the academy,” Mr Gopichand, 49, told ST. “Today, I don’t want to dream so much. I’m happy where we are, because I’m afraid I might dream too small. Because the possibility that Indian sport and Indian badminton holds is immense.

“And I do believe we’ve made great strides in the last few years, and the next few years will be even bigger.”

Mr Gopichand, who coaches the national badminton team, was himself a top player in the late 1990s. He was the second Indian to win the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championship in 2001, after the legendary player of the 1970s and ’80s, Mr Prakash Padukone, who runs an academy in Bengaluru.

Back then, Indian players were mocked at overseas matches, Mr Gopichand recalled. They were not used to playing in big arenas with new shuttles, which were different from what they were used to.

“We would miss shuttles and people would laugh at us,” he said, noting that Indian badminton has come a long way since.

“Badminton has been a success story for Indians across the board. We have thousands of courts that have sprung up across the country in the last five years, which we haven’t seen in the last 15 years.”