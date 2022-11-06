The stellar rise of Indian badminton, after decades of slumber

HYDERABAD – A quiet, suburban road leads to the entrance of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in the city of Hyderabad in southern India, which has earned a reputation as a maker of champions.
The academy is the brainchild of Mr Pullela Gopichand whose name is synonymous with the recent success of the sport in the country. A former badminton national champion, he founded the academy in 2008, to groom players who could beat established rivals including China, Indonesia and Malaysia, countries that dominated the sport for decades.
Today, the academy attracts thousands of aspirants and looms large on the country’s badminton scene – one that is suddenly bubbling with promise after languishing for years.
Remarkable victories in the past year, including the prestigious Thomas Cup 2022 win in Bangkok, and a stunning performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where India took home six medals including three golds, have catapulted Indian badminton players onto the international stage.
Mr Gopichand’s academy has produced several badminton champions over the past decade, including two female sports icons and household names, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.
Saina Nehwal, a former world No. 1, was the first Indian badminton player to garner an Olympic medal, which she won at the 2012 London Olympics. She has over 20 international titles to her name, and her inspirational journey of grit and endurance featured on the silver screen in a popular Bollywood biopic, Saina, that starred top actress Parineeti Chopra.
Double Olympian Sindhu clinched a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, among several other global wins.
“When we started off, an Olympic medal was the ultimate destination of the academy,” Mr Gopichand, 49, told ST. “Today, I don’t want to dream so much. I’m happy where we are, because I’m afraid I might dream too small. Because the possibility that Indian sport and Indian badminton holds is immense.
“And I do believe we’ve made great strides in the last few years, and the next few years will be even bigger.”
Mr Gopichand, who coaches the national badminton team, was himself a top player in the late 1990s. He was the second Indian to win the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championship in 2001, after the legendary player of the 1970s and ’80s, Mr Prakash Padukone, who runs an academy in Bengaluru.
Back then, Indian players were mocked at overseas matches, Mr Gopichand recalled. They were not used to playing in big arenas with new shuttles, which were different from what they were used to.
“We would miss shuttles and people would laugh at us,” he said, noting that Indian badminton has come a long way since.
“Badminton has been a success story for Indians across the board. We have thousands of courts that have sprung up across the country in the last five years, which we haven’t seen in the last 15 years.”
In 2014, Mr Gopichand was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, for his contribution to badminton.
“Badminton has risen against all odds in a cricket-obsessed nation,” said Mr Prasad Mangipudi, chief executive of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) and managing director of its organiser, Sportzlive.
Since it began in 2015, the PBL has invested around US$25 million (S$35 million) in the sport, which is the third-fastest growing game in terms of participation, said Mr Mangipudi.
He is hopeful PBL, which is owned by the Badminton Association of India, will transform badminton, just like the Indian Premier League revolutionised cricket.
“Cricket was a staple diet in India, but now people want more,” Mr Mangipudi, 59, told The Straits Times. “Indian men are the current Thomas Cup champions. This was unthinkable even three to four years back.”
Five years ago a Junior category tournament used to attract about 300-400 entries; today a similar tournament attracts 3,000-4,000 entries, he said.
Ace players like Srikanth Kidambi, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and doubles duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy draw large crowds when they play locally, inspiring legions of youth across India.
Srikanth Kidambi, ranked world No. 11, played a pivotal role in securing India’s Thomas Cup win in Bangkok this year. Under the 29-year-old’s captaincy, India was propelled to a historic finish, beating out 14-time champion Indonesia.
Many have compared the Thomas Cup triumph to India winning the World Cup in cricket for the first time in 1983.
Despite its popularity, badminton still faces many challenges in a nation where academic pressure on children remains intense, and parents prioritise studies over sports. Preparing for the brutally competitive entrance exams to top institutions, for example, leaves little time for sports. Many schools also lack sports facilities, which makes it harder for athletes to flourish.
Overall, however, there are more opportunities and better facilities, Kidambi noted.
“Things have changed a lot in India over the last decade. If kids can make the right use of it and work hard, they will definitely do well on the world stage.”