The scandals

MR YOON SUK-YEOL AND FAMILY

• He and his wife Kim Keon-hee (both left) were accused of corruption after her company, an art events organiser, received significant sponsorship for a 2016 exhibition, after he was named prosecutor-general. The case was eventually dropped.

• He was accused of meddling in the 2020 general election by instigating the main opposition party to file complaints against ruling party leaders, but the case fizzled out.

• Ms Kim was rumoured to have worked as a nightclub hostess before marriage - which she denied.

• She was accused of falsifying her credentials to apply for teaching jobs. She admitted she exaggerated some details, such as claiming that she won the grand prize at the Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival in 2004.

• She was allegedly involved in the manipulation of the stock price of car dealer Deutsch Motors from 2010 to 2011.

• Ms Kim's mother was indicted in July on charges of fraud and medical law violations in relation to a nursing home in which she invested. She was sentenced to three years in jail. Last week, she received another one-year jail term for forging a financial document to buy land.

MR LEE JAE-MYUNG AND FAMILY

• Mr Lee (left, seen here with his wife) was indicted in 2018 for abuse of power to confine his older brother to a psychiatric hospital, but was later acquitted.

• He was rumoured to have had an affair with actress Kim Bu-seon, who confirmed it in 2018 and even filed a lawsuit against him for forcing her to lie.

• His wife Kim Hye-gyeong allegedly spread misinformation about his political rivals. The case was handed to the prosecution in 2018 but was thrown out due to lack of evidence.

• Mr Lee's son was said to have gambled online illegally from 2019 until recently. He wrote a review about a massage parlour, raising suspicions that he went there for illegal sexual services.

• As a lawyer, Mr Lee defended a nephew who stabbed his girlfriend and her mother to death in 2006. He was accused of downplaying the case as dating violence and wrongfully using mental illness as a defence.

